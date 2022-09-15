Soccer-Netherlands international Groenen joins PSG from Manchester United
Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen has joined Paris St Germain after leaving Manchester United, both teams announced on Thursday. Groenen, who has signed a three-year deal at PSG, played 60 games in all competitions for United after joining them in 2019. I think I'm a good blend of attacking and defending," Groenen told the PSG website.
Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen has joined Paris St Germain after leaving Manchester United, both teams announced on Thursday. Groenen, who has signed a three-year deal at PSG, played 60 games in all competitions for United after joining them in 2019. She had previously played for Chelsea.
"I'm a box-to-box player. My passing is good, but I also make tackles. I think I'm a good blend of attacking and defending," Groenen told the PSG website. The 27-year-old has made 92 appearances for Netherlands, scoring nine goals.
