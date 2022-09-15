Swiss parliament approves $5.5 bln purchase of F-35 fighters
Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said they would ensure a referendum was held to overturn what they called an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. The government had said it would sign the contract before the referendum, arguing that it was unlikely the purchase could take place under the same conditions if the deal had to be renegotiated once the offer expires next year.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The Swiss parliament gave final approval on Thursday to buy 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, pressing ahead without waiting for a referendum on the $5.5 billion deal. Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said they would ensure a referendum was held to overturn what they called an unnecessary "Ferrari" option.
The government had said it would sign the contract before the referendum, arguing that it was unlikely the purchase could take place under the same conditions if the deal had to be renegotiated once the offer expires next year. Many countries have stepped up spending on weapons systems, it has said, saying Finland had decided to buy 64 F-35As, Germany wanted to purchase up to 35 and Canada would buy 88.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- F-35
- Germany
- Lockheed Martin
- Finland
- Canada
- Ferrari
- Switzerland
ALSO READ
Finland detects small amount of radioactivity, says no health impact
Germany better prepared for Nord Stream 1 outage now - regulator chief
Olympics attack victims' families close to deal with Germany
Three-day gas halt via Nord Stream 1 bearable for Germany - regulator chief
Germany ramps up military exports, mainly to arm Ukraine