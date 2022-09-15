Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan bet on fast bowler Afridi to be fit for World Cup

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim also returned to the World Cup squad after recovering fully from a side strain he suffered during the Asia Cup. A knee injury, however, saw top-order batter Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the Babar Azam-led squad.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:21 IST
Cricket-Pakistan bet on fast bowler Afridi to be fit for World Cup

Pakistan included Shaheen Afridi in their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, hoping the pace spearhead will recover in time from a knee injury for the tournament that starts next month. Left-arm fast bowler Afridi was ruled out of the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates due to the injury despite being named in the preliminary squad by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Afridi has travelled to London for rehabilitation and the PCB said the 22-year-old is expected to join the Pakistan squad in Brisbane on Oct. 15. "We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month," said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

Before travelling to Brisbane, Pakistan will play in a T20 international tri-series, including hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh, in Christchurch from Oct. 7-14. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim also returned to the World Cup squad after recovering fully from a side strain he suffered during the Asia Cup.

A knee injury, however, saw top-order batter Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the Babar Azam-led squad. Fakhar was instead named in the travelling reserves with Shan Masood included in the side for the shortest format for the first time. "We have a team that can perform strongly in the... T20 World Cup. That's why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE," Muhammad Wasim added.

"We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard." Former champions Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with an Oct. 23 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Melbourne.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022