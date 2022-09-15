Left Menu

Soccer-Toney called up for England's Nations League games against Italy and Germany

Brentford striker Ivan Toney received his first England call-up on Thursday as manager Gareth Southgate named his squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:48 IST
Soccer-Toney called up for England's Nations League games against Italy and Germany

Brentford striker Ivan Toney received his first England call-up on Thursday as manager Gareth Southgate named his squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in the Premier League this season, including a hat-trick against Leeds United in their last game earlier this month.

England are bottom of the group in the Nations League ahead of the last two fixtures, five points behind leaders Hungary. Southgate's side play Italy in Milan on Sept. 23 followed by a home game against Germany at Wembley on Sept. 26.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ivan Toney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022