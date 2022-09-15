Soccer-Toney called up for England's Nations League games against Italy and Germany

Brentford striker Ivan Toney received his first England call-up on Thursday as manager Gareth Southgate named his squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. Toney, 26, has scored five goals in the Premier League this season, including a hat-trick against Leeds United in their last game earlier this month.

England are bottom of the group in the Nations League ahead of the last two fixtures, five points behind leaders Hungary. Southgate's side play Italy in Milan on Sept. 23 followed by a home game against Germany at Wembley on Sept. 26.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ivan Toney.

