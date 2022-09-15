AIFF lauds cabinet nod to signing of guarantees for hosting FIFA Under 17 Women's World Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the union cabinet approving the Signing of Guarantees for hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. "The Government's financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for Field of play Maintenance, Stadium power, Energy and Cabling, Stadia and Training Site Branding etc, and tax exemption to FIFA for the U-17 World Cup will no doubt go a long way in ensuring that the operations in the FIFA U-17 World Cup are run smoothly," AIFF said in a statement.

The AIFF also thanked Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for his "immense support and understanding in taking Indian Football forward together." "The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will definitely play a galvanising role in spreading the gospel of women's football across the country, and it is our hope that more young girls are encouraged to take up the sport, and more parents see the merit of introducing them to it," AIFF said.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's endeavour to take Indian Football, especially women's football to the next level will definitely bring a refreshing change in the sporting scenario of the country. "I would also like to personally thank Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for his continuous assistance in developing Indian football," he said.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of guarantees for hosting the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India. The decision was taken at a meeting of the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held in India between October 11 and 30. The seventh edition of the biennial youth tournament will be the first-ever FIFA women's competition to be hosted by India. India had hosted FIFA Under-17 Men's World Cup 2017 and now the best young female footballers from across the world will be showcasing their skills to lift the coveted trophy.

Financial outlay of Rs. 10 crore assistance to All India Football Federation (AIFF) for field of play maintenance, stadium power, energy and cabling, stadia and training site branding will be met from the budgetary allocation for the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), an official release said. (ANI)

