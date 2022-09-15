FACTBOX-Tennis-Roger Federer's records and milestones

Following is a list of records and milestones achieved by Roger Federer after the Swiss great said he would retire from tennis following this month's Laver Cup: * Won 20 Grand Slam titles, only behind Rafa Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

* Claimed 103 titles, second only to Jimmy Connors' Open Era record of 109. * Won 1,251 singles matches, second in the Open Era behind Connors' 1,274.

* Most consecutive weeks at world number one (237). * Oldest player to hold the number one ranking (36 years, 320 days).

* Most Wimbledon titles for a men's singles player (8). * Oldest men's player to win Wimbledon (35 years, 342 days in 2017).

* Never retired from a match in his career, having played 1,526 singles (W 1,251) and 223 doubles (W 131) matches. * Only player to win two Grand Slams five consecutive times - Wimbledon from 2003-07 and the U.S. Open from 2004-08.

* Only player to reach 10 straight men's Grand Slam finals (2005-06). He played 31 finals in all, one behind Novak Djokovic's record tally of 32. * Only player to reach all four Grand Slam finals in the same calendar year three times (2006, 2007 and 2009).

* Holds the Open Era record for the longest winning streak on grass (65) and the all-time record on hard courts (56). * Only men's player to win at least 10 titles on clay, grass and hard courts.

* Won 24 straight finals on the ATP Tour (2003-05). * Holds the record for most titles (6) at the year-end Tour Finals, which only features players ranked in the top eight.

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)