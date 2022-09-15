Soccer-Leeds boss Marsch given one-match ban for Brentford incident
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined 10,000 pounds ($11,500) for an altercation with officials during his side's defeat at Brentford this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday. Marsch, 48, was sent off in the second half of the 5-2 loss on Sept. 3 for remonstrating with the fourth official after his side were denied a penalty. The American later accused officials of a "lack of respect".
"The manager admitted that his language and behaviour during the 64th minute of that game was improper," the FA said in a statement https://www.leedsunited.com/news/team-news/30379/fa-statement-on-jesse-marsch. Ninth-placed Leeds' game at Manchester United this weekend was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth. They next play in the Premier League at home to Aston Villa on Oct. 2. ($1 = 0.8719 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brentford
- Marsch
- Aston Villa
- American
- Manchester United
- Jesse Marsch
- Queen Elizabeth
