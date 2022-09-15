Cricket-Ervine fit to captain Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

Left Menu

Batsman Craig Ervine has recovered from a hamstring injury to captain Zimbabwe at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next month, one of a number of players who have regained fitness in time for the tournament. Seamer Tendai Chatara (collarbone fracture), left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza (shoulder) and batsman Milton Shumba (quadricep) have all been selected after recent spells on the sidelines.

The squad contains players with tournament experience, including skipper Ervine, 37, Sikandar Raza, 36, and Sean Williams, 35, as well as a newer generation in all-rounders Bradley Evans and Tony Munyonga, and wicketkeeper batsmen Clive Madande. Zimbabwe will open their first round campaign against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Oct. 17, before later facing West Indies and Scotland in their pool.

The top two teams in the group advance to the Super 12 phase. Zimbabwe's last international outing was earlier this month when they beat Australia by three wickets in a One-Day International in Townsville.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Reserves: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

