Biden to meet with relatives of two Americans jailed in Russia -source

"The president wants to make sure their families know they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," the senior administration official said, declining to be identified because the meetings have not been made public. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges on Aug. 4, a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable." Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 23:30 IST
President Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of two Americans jailed in Russia - basketball star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

Biden will host separate meetings on Friday at the White House with Griner's wife and Whelan's sister, the official said. "The president wants to make sure their families know they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," the senior administration official said, declining to be identified because the meetings have not been made public.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges on Aug. 4, a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable." Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying. He denied the charge.

The Associated Press reported the plan of the meetings earlier.

