Left Menu

NBA-Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey sells for record $10.1 million

The previous record was established earlier this year at Sotheby's, with Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey fetching a staggering $9.3 million. "In the weeks since we announced the auction, there's been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarefied piece of history," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 00:53 IST
NBA-Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey sells for record $10.1 million

Michael Jordan's jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for over $10 million at an auction on Thursday, making it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history. The previous record was established earlier this year at Sotheby's, with Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey fetching a staggering $9.3 million.

"In the weeks since we announced the auction, there's been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarefied piece of history," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables. "Yet again, today's record-breaking result... solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed G.O.A.T, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago."

Jordan's jersey was expected to fetch $3 to $5 million at Sotheby's "INVICTUS" auction and eclipsed the $3.7 million spent in May on Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn in his rookie year -- the previous record for a basketball jersey at auction. It also broke the record for any item of Jordan sports memorabilia after his autographed relic card from 1997-1998 sold for $2.7 million.

The jersey from the famed "Last Dance" season -- named after the 2020 ESPN/Netflix documentary chronicling Jordan and Chicago Bulls in their quest to win their sixth NBA championship in eight years -- attracted a total of 20 bids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
2
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022