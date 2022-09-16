Left Menu

Rugby-RFU set to suspend Worcester if safety deadlines are not met

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 02:02 IST
Worcester Warriors will be suspended from all competitions, including Premiership Rugby, if they fail to give assurances by Friday that they can safely host games amid financial turmoil at the club, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said. Worcester are on the lookout for new owners after they were served a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, reportedly worth more than six million pounds ($6.88 million), in August.

They also owe the Department for Culture, Media & Sport 14 million pounds after taking out a long-term loan during the pandemic. "All parties are concerned that the lack of available funds will not allow the club to hold matches safely for players and spectators, and for ongoing medical provision for players," the RFU said in a statement on Thursday.

"The RFU has written to Worcester Warriors to confirm they will be immediately suspended from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s and Allianz Cup if assurances as to the ability to safely hold matches at Sixways Stadium are not provided by 12 noon on 16 September." Worcester are scheduled to host Exeter Chiefs on Sunday following a heavy defeat by London Irish in their season opener.

The team's owners this month said they had found three interested buyers and the deal was moving at a "rapid pace". RFU regulations state that a club placed in administration once the season has begun will be relegated for the following campaign.

"Any suspension may be lifted once the club has more security of funding and is able to evidence its ability to hold matches safely," the RFU added. ($1 = 0.8721 pounds)

