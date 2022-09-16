Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Pathway back for Russian athletes being considered, says USOPC

Russian athletes who have not been welcome at international events due to the country's war with Ukraine could soon be allowed back in competition, said the head of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition.

WTA roundup: Anna-Lena Friedsam upsets Emma Raducanu in Slovenia

German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam saved 9 of 15 break points while posting a 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 upset of top-seeded Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia. Friedsam, 28, won the final three games of the third set to finish off the upset of the 2021 U.S. Open champion. Raducanu, a 19-year-old Brit, saved just two of seven break points while losing to a player ranked No. 95 in the world.

Tennis-'He redefined greatness': Tributes pour in as Federer announces retirement

Roger Federer's decision to retire may not have come as a surprise to the tennis world but Thursday's announcement was still met with an outpouring of sadness as current and former players celebrated one of sport's greatest athletes. Heartbreak and goat (Greatest Of All Time) emojis filled social media after the 41-year-old Swiss posted a lengthy letter saying he was finally hanging up his racket after 24 years on the Tour, with next week's Laver Cup in London set to be his swansong.

Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month: RAFA NADAL, 22-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

NBA-Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey sells for record $10.1 million

Michael Jordan's jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for over $10 million at an auction on Thursday, making it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history. The previous record was established earlier this year at Sotheby's, with Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey fetching a staggering $9.3 million.

NFL-Bundesliga and NFL joining forces

The National Football League (NFL) and the German Bundesliga (DFL) announced an agreement on Thursday that will see two of the world's most successful sporting operations collaborate to help grow business in their respective markets. Having been informally sharing expertise in various areas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and DFL said they will increase collaboration in production, broadcast and programming, digital innovation and marketing.

Figure skating-American skater Malinin lands first quad axel in competition

American teenager Ilia Malinin has become the first figure skater to land a quadruple axel in competition at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Lake Placid, New York. The 17-year-old executed the 4-1/2-rotation jump during his free skate to "Euphoria", also landing a quad Salchow, quad toe loop and a quad Lutz in combination with a triple Salchow en route to winning gold in the men's event on Wednesday.

Phil Mickelson considering taking name off LIV suit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson said it's no longer "necessary" to be attached to an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and he has yet to decide whether he'll stick with it or remove his name. Speaking to reporters at Rich Harvest Farms ahead of this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, Mickelson expressed his confidence in the suit now that the LIV Golf entity has joined its players in it.

Tennis-Whatever the numbers say, Federer's artistry was unrivalled

The vacuous debate over who is the greatest male tennis player of all time will not cease now that Roger Federer has decided to hang up his racket and bask in the glow of his dazzling career. Hard statistics show that the Swiss maestro has already been eclipsed by his great career rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in some of the key metrics used to determine greatness.

Tennis-Federer to call time on glittering career after next week's Laver Cup

Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new heights during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London. The 41-year-old, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and re-defined a sport with his artistry and grace, broke the news tennis fans across the world have long dreaded in a lengthy statement on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)