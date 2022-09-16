Left Menu

James Rodríguez joins Greek champion Olympiakos

Hes here and James Rodrguez moments before the game started as the player held up his No. 10 Olympiakos jersey.James moved from Qatari club Al-Rayyan and officials from the Greek club said he had signed a one-year agreement with an option to extend the deal for 12 months.

PTI | Piraeus | Updated: 16-09-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 09:23 IST
James Rodríguez joins Greek champion Olympiakos
  • Country:
  • Greece

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodríguez has joined Olympiakos, the Greek club.

The 31-year-old Colombian will be reunited with former Madrid teammate Marcelo, who signed with the Greek champions last week. The pair were cheered by more than 35,000 fans after appearing at Giorgos Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus to watch Olympiakos take on Freiburg in the Europa League. The crowd chanted “He's here. He's here!” and “James Rodríguez!” moments before the game started as the player held up his No. 10 Olympiakos jersey.

James moved from Qatari club Al-Rayyan and officials from the Greek club said he had signed a one-year agreement with an option to extend the deal for 12 months. Al-Rayyan officially terminated his previous contract shortly before Thursday's announcement. “It was a difficult decision but a good decision,” James said. “This is a new chapter in my life and I'm very excited about it.” The Colombian is joining his fifth club since scoring six goals for his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

James has made 86 appearances for Colombia and scored 24 goals, but his club career has often failed to match his national team success. His 11-year run at major European clubs ended in 2021 with a lackluster spell in the Premier League at Everton.

Olympiakos, which failed to reach the Champions League this season, is in third place in the Greek league with eight points, four behind leader Panathinaikos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022