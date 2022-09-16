Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Pathway back for Russian athletes being considered, says USOPC; Cricket-England players had 'no issues' with Hales call-up: Buttler and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Pathway back for Russian athletes being considered, says USOPC

Russian athletes who have not been welcome at international events due to the country's war with Ukraine could soon be allowed back in competition, said the head of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition.

Cricket-England players had 'no issues' with Hales call-up: Buttler

England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said players had no issues with the inclusion of Alex Hales in the Twenty20 World Cup squad after the batsman received his first call-up since being dropped from the squad in 2019. Hales, 33, was called up as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, who was ruled out of the tournament in Australia after suffering a lower limb injury while playing golf.

Tennis-'He redefined greatness': Tributes pour in as Federer announces retirement

Roger Federer's decision to retire may not have come as a surprise to the tennis world but Thursday's announcement was still met with an outpouring of sadness as current and former players celebrated one of the sport's greatest athletes. Heartbreak and goat (Greatest Of All Time) emojis filled social media after the 41-year-old Swiss posted a lengthy letter saying he was finally hanging up his racket after 24 years on the Tour, with next week's Laver Cup in London set to be his swansong.

Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Following is a roundup of reactions to Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month. RAFA NADAL, 22-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

NFL-Bundesliga and NFL joining forces

The National Football League (NFL) and the German Bundesliga (DFL) announced an agreement on Thursday that will see two of the world's most successful sporting operations collaborate to help grow business in their respective markets. Having been informally sharing expertise in various areas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and DFL said they will increase collaboration in production, broadcast and programming, digital innovation and marketing.

Cycling-Alaphilippe aims for a rainbow hat-trick in Wollongong

Australian cycling fans will get their first chance to witness elite racing after two years of COVID-19 isolation when the world road race championships come to the coastal city of Wollongong from this weekend. While passion for cycling might not be as intense in Australia as it is in its European heartland, pelotons are a familiar sight on the weekend roads and significant numbers of fans stay up all night to watch the Grand Tours on TV.

Davis Cup: U.S. improves to 2-0 with win over Kazakhstan

Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz delivered singles wins Thursday to lift the United States to a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan in Davis Cup group action in Glasgow, Scotland. The Americans improved to 2-0 after beating Great Britain a day earlier. Sitting in first place in Group D with one match remaining, they are more than likely a lock to reach the knockout stage. Great Britain faces the Netherlands (1-0) on Friday.

Phil Mickelson is considering taking name off LIV suit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson said it's no longer "necessary" to be attached to an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and he has yet to decide whether he'll stick with it or remove his name. Speaking to reporters at Rich Harvest Farms ahead of this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, Mickelson expressed his confidence in the suit now that the LIV Golf entity has joined its players in it.

Tennis-Whatever the numbers say, Federer's artistry was unrivaled

The vacuous debate over who is the greatest male tennis player of all time will not cease now that Roger Federer has decided to hang up his racket and bask in the glow of his dazzling career. Hard statistics show that the Swiss maestro has already been eclipsed by his great career rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in some of the key metrics used to determine greatness.

Tennis-Federer to call time on glittering career after next week's Laver Cup

Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new heights during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London. The 41-year-old, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and re-defined a sport with his artistry and grace, broke the news tennis fans across the world have long dreaded in a lengthy statement on Thursday.

