Left Menu

Zimbabwe announces T20 World Cup squad, Craig Ervine returns as captain

Craig Ervine returned from a hamstring niggle to lead the side. The squad also sees a return from injuries for Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, and Milton Shumba while Blessing Muzarabani also comes back to marshal the pace attack.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:28 IST
Zimbabwe announces T20 World Cup squad, Craig Ervine returns as captain
Craig Ervine retutns to lead the side (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe announced their 15-member squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday, with captain Craig Ervine returning from injury to lead the side. Pace spearhead Blessing Muzarabani also makes the 15-member group after staying away from the action in the recently concluded Australia tour.

Craig Ervine returned from a hamstring niggle to lead the side. The squad also sees a return from injuries for Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, and Milton Shumba while Blessing Muzarabani also comes back to marshal the pace attack. Chatara returns from a collarbone fracture while Muzarabani, who traveled with the team to Australia without playing a game, is back fit and firing. Masakadza and Shumba come back from shoulder tendon and quadricep injuries respectively.

While the experienced Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, and Sean Williams were obvious choices, Bradley Evans, Tony Munyonga, and Clive Madande have also made the cut. Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi, and Tanaka Chivanga have been named as reserves.

Zimbabwe's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will start on October 17, when they face Ireland in the first of three Group B fixtures that will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania. Next, they will take on the West Indies on October 19 and then complete their first-round action against Scotland on October 21.

The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia. The top two teams from each of the two Super 12 groups will advance to the semi-finals.

Before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 proper gets underway, Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka and Namibia in warm-up matches scheduled for 10 and 13 October in Melbourne. ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2022:

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean RESERVES: Chivanga Tanaka, Kaia Innocent, Kasuza Kevin, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Nyauchi Victor (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022