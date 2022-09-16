Left Menu

Rugby-RFU reduces minimum stadium capacity requirement to 5,000 for 2023

Clubs seeking promotion to the Premiership next year must have a stadium capacity of at least 5,000 with plans in place to increase it to 10,001, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Friday.

Representative Image

Clubs seeking promotion to the Premiership next year must have a stadium capacity of at least 5,000 with plans in place to increase it to 10,001, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Friday. Championship clubs hoping to go up to the top flight previously had to have a ground capacity of 10,001 -- criteria that meant Doncaster and Ealing could not play in the 2022-23 Premiership season because their grounds were too small.

The RFU said the decision was made after the Professional Game Board met on Friday. "At the time of the audit in January 2023 a club must have a capacity of at least 5,000 plus planning permission to develop the ground up to a capacity of 10,001, with funding in place to achieve this," a statement said.

"It would have to demonstrate an agreement with a contractor to carry out the work in due course." The RFU added that while clubs must have a capacity of at least 5,000 at the start of the 2023-24 season this must be increased to 10,001 by the following campaign and failure to do so would result in relegation.

