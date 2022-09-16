Left Menu

Soccer-Rush named advisor and football ambassador by Wales FA

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:38 IST
Former striker Ian Rush has been appointed by The Football Association of Wales (FAW) as its advisor and football ambassador to promote Welsh football on the local and global stage, the federation said on Friday. Rush made 73 appearances for Wales and scored 28 times -- a goal-scoring record for the country that was not broken until 2018, by Gareth Bale.

Rush also had an illustrious career at Liverpool, where he helped the team win five top-flight titles, three FA Cups and two European Cups. "Football is now the number one sport in Wales and we are building a fantastic reputation at home and abroad, which we must continue to build upon," Rush said in a statement.

"The FAW is becoming a modern, progressive leader of the game and I am delighted to front this movement." Wales will play at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years and are in Group B along with England, Iran and the United States.

They begin their campaign in Qatar against the United States on Nov. 21. "The FIFA World Cup is a great opportunity," Rush added.

"It provides us with a fantastic chance to promote our nation on the biggest stage of them all and I will be working hard to capitalise on this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

