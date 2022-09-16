Left Menu

BCCI announces India A squad against New Zealand A, Sanju Samson to lead team in one-day series

India A will play three one-day games against New Zealand A under the captaincy of Sanju Samson.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:43 IST
Sanju Samson (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India A squad against New Zealand A in one-day series to be played in Chennai. India A will play three one-day games against New Zealand A under the captaincy of Sanju Samson.

The first match of the series will be played on September 22, while the second match will take place on September 25. The final and third match of the one-day series will be held on September 27. Samson had a great Indian Premier League 2022, in which his side Rajasthan Royals reached the final. He scored 458 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 146.79. Two half-centuries came out of his bat, with the best score of 55. In six T20I matches this year across five innings, Samson scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75. He hit a half-century, a knock of 77 runs against Ireland.

In six ODIs, Samson scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33. One half-century came out of his bat in five innings he played. The star batter of the team Ruturaj Gaikwad is in blistering form as he struck an outstanding 108 off 127 balls against New Zealand A.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and Raj Angad Bawa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

