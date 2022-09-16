Rugby-White signs contract extension with Bulls
The 58-year-old joined the side two years ago and led them to Currie Cup success last year plus a place in the final of the United Rugby Championship in June, where they lost to the Stormers. White took South Africa to World Cup success in 2007 before coaching at the Brumbies in Australia, Montpellier in France and also in Japan.
- Country:
- South Africa
World Cup-winning coach Jake White has signed a contract extension with South African rugby side Bulls that will keep him with the franchise until 2027, the club announced on Friday. The 58-year-old joined the side two years ago and led them to Currie Cup success last year plus a place in the final of the United Rugby Championship in June, where they lost to the Stormers.
White took South Africa to World Cup success in 2007 before coaching at the Brumbies in Australia, Montpellier in France and also in Japan. The Bulls begin their new season on Saturday with a derby match in the URC against the Lions in Johannesburg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johannesburg
- Montpellier
- Cape Town
- World Cup
- South Africa
- Japan
- South
- Australia
- Davis
- France
- African
ALSO READ
Wage growth, skilled migration in focus as Australia kicks off jobs summit
Australian FM warns East Timorese against Chinese debt
Tim David receives Australia call-up for T20 World Cup, Warner rested for India tour
Cricket-Struggling Australia skipper Finch feeling 'really good' about batting
Tim David named in Australia ICC T20 World Cup squad