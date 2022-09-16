Left Menu

Rugby-Worcester's Premiership game to go ahead after club meets RFU's deadline

"The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals in the coming days," the RFU added.

Worcester Warriors met Friday's midday deadline to provide assurances they can safely host games amid financial turmoil at the club, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said, allowing Sunday's game against Exeter Chiefs to go ahead. Worcester were set to be suspended from all competitions if they had failed to give assurances in relation to the receipt of a General Safety Certificate from the local authority and written confirmation of medical provision.

"This weekend's Gallagher Premiership and Allianz Cup matches will go ahead," the RFU said in a statement. "We recognise this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all of Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans as well as the opposition teams and are pleased that the matter has been resolved."

Worcester are on the lookout for new owners after they were served a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, reportedly worth more than six million pounds ($6.83 million), in August. The team's owners said earlier this month that they had found three interested buyers and the deal was moving at a "rapid pace".

They also owe the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) 14 million pounds after taking out a long-term loan during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals in the coming days," the RFU added.

RFU regulations state that a club placed in administration once the season has begun will be relegated for the following campaign. The Warriors are bottom of the standings following a 45-14 loss to London Irish when the new Premiership season kicked off last weekend.

($1 = 0.8783 pounds)

