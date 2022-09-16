Soccer-FIFA dismiss Chile appeal, Ecuador keeps spot at World Cup

Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed an appeal in the case of Ecuadorean player Byron Castillo whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"Amongst other considerations, it deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorean nationality," FIFA said in a statement.

