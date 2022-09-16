Left Menu

Ollie Sale signs two-year deal with Northamptonshire

Sale will link up with the Northamptonshire squad in November.

Ollie Sale signs two-year deal with Northamptonshire
England's County Cricket Club Northamptonshire on Friday announced that the fast bowler Ollie Sale has signed a two-year contract with the club. The 26-year-old arrives at Wantage Road from Somerset on a two-year contract until at least the end of 2024.

Northamptonshire Head Coach John Sadler was excited to bring Sale to the club. "Ollie has a very, very high potential," Sadler said in an official statement released by the club.

"He brings real pace and he's had success in white ball cricket so far. That's where his immediate strengths lie but we see him playing all formats for us moving forward too. He's at the time of his career now where he felt a move would be good. What he offers feels like a great fit for us right now and he's someone we're really excited to get to work with," he added. Sale was ruled out of the 2021 season after undergoing double shoulder surgery but returned to fitness this summer.

"I'm hugely excited to be joining Northamptonshire at what seems to be a really promising time for the club," Sale said. "When I spoke with John Sadler, he talked me through his vision for the club and the role he sees me fulfilling in the squad and I knew it was a brilliant opportunity for me to join an increasingly strong Northamptonshire team on the rise. I can't wait to get going with the boys this winter and hopefully build up to a successful season next year," he added.

Offering genuine pace, Sale has particularly impressed in the Second XI Championship this summer with an eye-catching average of just 17.4. Sale will link up with the squad in November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

