National police judo cluster games to start in Delhi next week

It will be inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the K D Jadhav Indoor Wrestling stadium in the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.The games are being organised by the Central Industrial Security Force CISF.The tournament will bring together sportspersons from various state and central police organisations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:40 IST
The five-day national police judo cluster games 2022 will be held in the national capital next week. It will bring together 41 teams and more than 1,500 participants.

The seventh edition of the games will be held during September 19-24. It will be inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the K D Jadhav Indoor Wrestling stadium in the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The games are being organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

''The tournament will bring together sportspersons from various state and central police organisations. The participants will compete in games like judo, wushu, taekwondo, pencak silat, karate, gymnastics and fencing,'' CISF Inspector General (Administration) Udayan Banerjee told reporters during a curtain raiser conference.

The force has made all efforts to make the stay of the players and accompanying officials comfortable and the tournament memorable, he said.

CISF Deputy IG (Operations) Anil Pandey said a total of 41 teams have registered for the tournament and more than 1,500 sportspersons and officials are expected to participate in the event. The games are held every year under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board on a rotation basis.

The CISF is a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that functions under the Union home ministry. It has a sanctioned strength of about 1.63 lakh personnel and it is primarily deployed to guard major civil airports and vital installations in the nuclear, aerospace and other domains of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

