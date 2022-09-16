Sports News Roundup: Djokovic says Federer set tone for excellence and led with poise; ATP's Challenger Tour to see 60% jump in 2023 prize money and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic says Federer set tone for excellence and led with poise

Novak Djokovic said Roger Federer set the tone for excellence, after the Swiss great announced he would retire from the sport he dominated following next week's Laver Cup in London. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues in the last few years meant that he would call time on his glittering career at the men's team event.

Golf-Presidents Cup 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV Golf players - DeChambeau

Team events such as the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup are only "hurting themselves" by banning players who signed up for LIV Golf, former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has said. Players who joined the Saudi-backed LIV series are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events, including the Presidents Cup and all other tours sanctioned by the circuit.

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.

NBA-PayPal won't renew Suns sponsorship if team owner stays on after suspension

PayPal Holdings will not renew their jersey sponsorship with the National Basketball Association's Phoenix Suns if team owner Robert Sarver remains with the club after serving his suspension for workplace misconduct, the company said on Friday.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA this week for one year and fined $10 million after an independent investigation determined he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inequitable conduct toward female employees.

Former England soccer captain Beckham queues to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Former England soccer captain David Beckham queued for more than 13 hours alongside thousands of other mourners to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London on Friday. The 47-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, said he had joined the queue at 2.15 a.m. (0115 GMT).

Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismiss Chile's appeal

Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed an appeal in the case of Ecuadorean player Byron Castillo whom Chile claimed was ineligible for the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday. Chile had appealed FIFA's June 10 decision to dismiss their complaint that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998, as stated on his official documents.

Germany's DFL to kick off Bundesliga media rights sale in October - sources

Germany's soccer governing body is due to meet a second group of private equity investors on Monday before launching the sale of a $3.6 billion stake in the Bundesliga's media rights business towards the end of October, four sources told Reuters.

Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) met with a first set of buyout funds including CVC Capital Partners earlier this week and is looking to wrap up meetings with the remaining bidders next week, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Soccer-Man City's Haaland wins Premier League Player of the Month for August

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for August after scoring nine goals in five games in a brilliant start to his career in England. Haaland, 22, bagged a brace on his league debut against West Ham United and scored once at Newcastle United before hitting consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest as City won four of their opening five games.

Tennis-ATP's Challenger Tour to see 60% jump in 2023 prize money

Prize money on the Challenger Tour will jump 60% next year from its 2022 level as part of a plan to boost earnings for players on the feeder circuit, the men's ATP Tour said on Friday. For the 2023 season, total prize money on the Challenger Tour will rise to $21.1 million from $13.2 million in 2022 with next year's calendar also having 12 more events on the second-tier circuit, up from the current 183.

MLB roundup: Rays' all-Latin lineup blasts Blue Jays

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays featured an all-Latin lineup while shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a five-game series. Isaac Paredes added a solo home run and had two RBIs for the Rays, who had lost five of their previous six games. Manuel Margot contributed a three-run double in a six-run ninth on Roberto Clemente Day.

