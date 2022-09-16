Left Menu

Podoroska sends Bouchard packing, Fruhvirtova stuns No.2 seed Gracheva

Argentinas Nadia Podoroska on Friday outlasted crowd favourite Eugenie Bouchard 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the singles quarterfinal of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament here, overcoming a rain delay.Later, second-seeded Varvara Gracheva crashed out, losing to Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova.Bouchard got off to a quick start in the opening last eight clash and raced away to win it 6-1 in 38 minutes.The second set saw a reversal of fortunes as Podoroska broke in the third game to sneak ahead.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 22:35 IST
Argentina's Nadia Podoroska on Friday outlasted crowd favourite Eugenie Bouchard 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the singles quarterfinal of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament here, overcoming a rain delay.

Later, second-seeded Varvara Gracheva crashed out, losing to Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova.

Bouchard got off to a quick start in the opening last eight clash and raced away to win it 6-1 in 38 minutes.

The second set saw a reversal of fortunes as Podoroska broke in the third game to sneak ahead. Yet another break in game five saw the Argentine go 4-1 up.

Bouchard, a former Wimbledon runner-up and ranked as high as No.5 in 2014, mounted a fightback but Podoroska held serve in the 10th game after a nervy battle to level the match.

The decider saw Podoroska, a semifinalist at French Open in 2020, run away to a 3-0 lead. However, play was suspended due to lightning. Later, rain kept the player off the court for a little more while.

The 25-year old Argentine right-hander maintained her poise after the match resumed and saw off the experienced Canadian, who is on a comeback trail from injury. She won the decider 6-2 to book a spot in the last four.

''I was doing too many mistakes early in the match. Then I tried to keep the ball in court, which helped,'' Podoroska said after the win.

The unseeded Fruhvirtova showed why she is rated so highly with a convincing demolition of the No.2 seed Gracheva, ranked 72, posting a 6-4, 6-3 win.

She trailed early in the opening set before hitting back to pip the Russian. In the second too, the Czech player fell 3-0 behind. However, she roared back to win the next six games to advance to the semifinals where Podoroska awaits.

Results: Singles (Quarterfinals): Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) beat Varvara Gracheva (X2) 6-4, 6-3.

