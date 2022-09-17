Soccer-Lazio supporters to get money back after Midtjylland drubbing

Italian Serie A club Lazio will reimburse supporters who paid for tickets to watch their Europa league group game against Denmark's Midtjylland which they lost 5-1. Lazio said on Friday the 225 fans present at the MCH Arena in Herning on Thursday would get their money back.

Paulinho, Sory Kaba, Evander, Gustav Isaksen and Erik Sviatchenko scored for Midtjylland who also missed a penalty in their rout of a Lazio side lying seventh in the Italian top-flight standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)