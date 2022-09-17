Soccer-Italy call up Mazzochi for Nations League games

Salernitana defender Pasquale Mazzocchi was called by Italy for the first time in a 29-man squad for the Nations League matches against England and Hungary this month. Lazio’s Ivan Provedel and Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario could also make their debuts for Roberto Mancini's Italy in their last two Group 3 games in League A.

Nineteen-year-old Udinese wing back Destiny Udogie, who has scored two goals in five games for the surprise packages of Serie A this season, was not named in the squad. Italy are third in Group 3 with five points, behind Hungary and Germany. England are bottom with with two points.

Italy host England on Sept. 23 in Milan before travelling to Budapest to meet Hungary on Sept. 26. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Emerson Palmieri (West Ham), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Luiz Felipe (Real Betis), Pasquale Mazzocchi (Salernitana), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Tommaso Pobega (Milan), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris St Germain) Attackers: Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Vincenzo Grifo (Friburgo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham), Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)