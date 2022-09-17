Left Menu

Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 17-09-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 03:18 IST
Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday. Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

They saved a match point in a nerve-jangling second set but eventually succumbed 7-6(0) 6-7(6) 6-3. While the Dutch celebrated wildly at sealing their place in the quarter-finals to be played in Malaga next month, Britain were left with their hopes in tatters.

The Dutch pair broke serve to lead 5-3 in the decider and closed it out in nerveless fashion on Koolhof's serve. Earlier, Dan Evans had given Britain the lead with a comfortable victory over Tallon Griekspoor but Cameron Norrie was overpowered by Botic van de Zandschulp.

Murray and Salisbury fell just short again, as they did on Wednesday when losing in three sets to Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram. The Netherlands will play the United States on Saturday to decide who wins the group with Britain's match against Kazakhstan now just about salvaging pride.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022