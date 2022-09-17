Left Menu

Soccer-Murray becomes first openly gay Scottish professional player

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray became the first openly gay Scottish professional soccer player after announcing it in an interview with his fifth-tier club on Friday. "It can be difficult and you can feel very alone. I knew I was different for many years but with other people in the game coming out it's been amazing."

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray became the first openly gay Scottish professional soccer player after announcing it in an interview with his fifth-tier club on Friday. The 30-year-old, who said the weight of the world was now off his shoulders, is the second openly gay player in Scottish professional soccer after late Hearts forward Justin Fashanu in the mid-1990s.

"I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn't easy for men, especially footballers, to deal with," Murray said. "It can be difficult and you can feel very alone. I knew I was different for many years but with other people in the game coming out it's been amazing."

