Tennis-Djokovic says Federer set tone for excellence and led with poise

Novak Djokovic said Roger Federer set the tone for excellence, after the Swiss great announced he would retire from the sport he dominated following next week's Laver Cup in London. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues in the last few years meant that he would call time on his glittering career at the men's team event.

Golf-Presidents Cup 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV Golf players - DeChambeau

Team events such as the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup are only "hurting themselves" by banning players who signed up for LIV Golf, former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has said. Players who joined the Saudi-backed LIV series are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events, including the Presidents Cup and all other tours sanctioned by the circuit.

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.

NBA-PayPal won't renew Suns sponsorship if team owner stays on after suspension

PayPal Holdings will not renew their jersey sponsorship with the National Basketball Association's Phoenix Suns if team owner Robert Sarver remains with the club after serving his suspension for workplace misconduct, the company said on Friday.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA this week for one year and fined $10 million after an independent investigation determined he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inequitable conduct toward female employees.

Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday. Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

Former England soccer captain Beckham queues to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Former England soccer captain David Beckham queued for more than 13 hours alongside thousands of other mourners to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London on Friday. The 47-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, said he had joined the queue at 2.15 a.m. (0115 GMT).

Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismiss Chile's appeal

Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed an appeal in the case of Ecuadorean player Byron Castillo whom Chile claimed was ineligible for the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday. Chile had appealed FIFA's June 10 decision to dismiss their complaint that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998, as stated on his official documents.

Tennis-Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime in first match as world number one

U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed to defeat on his debut as world number one, losing 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup Finals group-stage clash on Friday. The 19-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest player to top the ATP rankings when he claimed the title at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, joined Sergi Bruguera's squad on Tuesday and did not play in their opening 3-0 victory over Serbia.

Soccer-Ramsey strike gives Villa 1-0 win over Southampton

Jacob Ramsey netted his first goal of the season to give Aston Villa a scrappy 1-0 home victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Friday and snap a run of four games without a win. With the cancellation of last week's fixtures due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the game was preceded by a minute's silence, and fans applauded in the 70th minute and sang "God Save The Queen" in recognition of her 70-year reign.

MLB roundup: Rays’ all-Latin lineup blasts Blue Jays

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays featured an all-Latin lineup while shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a five-game series. Isaac Paredes added a solo home run and had two RBIs for the Rays, who had lost five of their previous six games. Manuel Margot contributed a three-run double in a six-run ninth on Roberto Clemente Day.

