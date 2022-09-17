Left Menu

Davis Cup: Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, leads Canada past Spain

Auger-Aliassime produced a stunning performance to clinch the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 against Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Alcaraz fought valiantly but was unable to close out the tie.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 12:18 IST
Davis Cup: Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, leads Canada past Spain
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo: Felix Auger-Aliassime/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Felix Auger-Aliassime bagged one of the biggest wins of his career on Friday as he defeated new World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, in Davis Cup action, before returning to the court in doubles to help Canada past Spain 2-1. Auger-Aliassime produced a stunning performance to clinch the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 against Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Alcaraz fought valiantly but was unable to close out the tie.

The World No. 13 saved all seven break points he faced to level Canada's tie against Spain at 1-1 after two hours and 50 minutes. Auger-Aliassime carried his momentum into the doubles, in which he partnered Vasek Pospisil past Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

In the first match of the tie, Roberto Bautista Agut had made a good start for Spain when he rallied past Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Moreover, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, both of whom competed in the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals, displayed their great strength on Friday to help Italy defeat Argentina.

Berrettini defeated Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-3 to give Italy the advantage before Sinner took the court in Bologna, where he delivered a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 triumph against Francisco Cerundolo. The group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup finals will take place across four cities - Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia - from September 13-18. The top two teams in each group will progress to the knock-out stage. The knock-out stage will take place in Malaga from November 22-27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022