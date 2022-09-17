Shane Bond appointed as head coach of MI Emirates in UAE T20 League

Shane Bond has been appointed as head coach of the MI Emirates in the UAE T20 League, in addition to his current role as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians on Saturday announced that the coaching team includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar who will debut as coaches - Parthiv Patel as Batting Coach, Vinay Kumar as Bowling coach and former MI all-rounder James Franklin as fielding coach.

In addition, Robin Singh, with his vast experience in UAE cricket, will be General Manager, Cricket, MI Emirates. Shane Bond joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 and has since won 4 titles in the process built a formidable working style and helped bowlers realize their potential on the global stage. Robin Singh joined the coaching team of Mumbai Indians in 2010 and since then has been part of 5 IPL and 2 Champions League campaigns working closely with Shane Bond.

Robin's stint with UAE cricket will also help as MI Emirates expands MI's cricket philosophy in the UAE. Parthiv Patel has represented Mumbai Indians in the past and since 2020 been a part of the talent scouting team, and Vinay Kumar, who is also a former MI player joined the scouting team in 2021. Both Parthiv and Vinay were a part of Mumbai Indians' winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017. Former MI all-rounder and coach James Franklin has also joined the MI Emirates as fielding coach. With a firm grounding in MI, this team will be in a fine position to infuse MI Emirates with all that MI resonates with.

Akash M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said in an official statement released by Mumbai Indians, "I welcome Shane, Robin, Parthiv, Vinay and James to their new roles in the MI Emirates. Having been an integral part of MI for various periods of time, the coaching team is exceptionally well-versed in the values that make MI what it is. I'm sure they would be able to build MI Emirates as a team that attracts the love of passionate MI fans." Shane Bond, Head Coach, MI Emirates, "It's a privilege to be appointed the Head Coach of MI Emirates. It's always exciting to build a new team and I'm looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights."

MI Emirates announced its team ahead of the inaugural edition of UAE's International League T20. The squad will be based out of Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players, with new stars also joining the squad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)