FIFA U-17 Women's WC 2022 Coach Education Scholarship Programme underway in Amritsar

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 legacy initiative, the Coach Education Scholarship Programme has kicked off in Amritsar, where 24 aspiring coaches all females are undertaking an E-License grassroots course to become officially certified football coaches. This is the fourteenth edition of the programme, being conducted between September 14 to September 17, it will train its participants in both, the theoretical and the practical aspects of the game while also equipping the participating women with leadership qualities.

"It is a matter of pride and happiness that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 legacy initiative has come to Punjab. This programme will really help aspiring female coaches not just learn coaching skills but also gain leadership qualities. Women's football is progressing across the world and initiatives such as this will only accelerate this growth," said AIFF Executive Committee Member, Vijay Bali. Meanwhile, in a joint statement, Project Directors of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 said, "It is imperative that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 leave a footprint as encompassing as possible. We are delighted to be able to reach Punjab, a state that has a rich history in football and has contributed very generously to Indian football. We hope the Coach Education Scholarship Programme helps in creating a positive social change and that more young women look at football as a career option. All the participants of this programme will definitely be role models in their local communities and assist in the growth of women's football."

Envisioned and conceptualized by the LOC for the tournament, the Coach Education Scholarship Programme has not just benefitted the graduating participants of its hitherto held thirteen courses, but also those who have been coached by the officially certified coaches. The graduates of the various editions of this programme are subsequently serving as role models and inspirational figures, encouraging more girls in their local communities to start playing football. Some participants, from remote districts, are pioneering female participation in the game, thus changing the culture and lives of young girls.

This legacy initiative of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 has also aided in the rehabilitation of certain participants who have found alternate career opportunities through the beautiful game. The biennial youth tournament, scheduled to be held between October 11 to October 30, will see the best young female footballers across the world showcase their talent in India and tickets for the same are now live. (ANI)

