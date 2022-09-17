Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era; Cricket-Mature Hales 'looking forward' to England opportunity at T20 World Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic says Federer set tone for excellence and led with poise

Novak Djokovic said Roger Federer set the tone for excellence, after the Swiss great announced he would retire from the sport he dominated following next week's Laver Cup in London. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues in the last few years meant that he would call time on his glittering career at the men's team event.

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.

Cricket-Mature Hales 'looking forward' to England opportunity at T20 World Cup

Batsman Alex Hales said he has matured during his three-year absence from England's squad, adding that he is "really looking forward" to aiding his country in their Twenty20 World Cup campaign in Australia. Hales, 33, was called up to the T20 World Cup squad this month as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow.

NBA-PayPal won't renew Suns sponsorship if team owner stays on after suspension

PayPal Holdings will not renew their jersey sponsorship with the National Basketball Association's Phoenix Suns if team owner Robert Sarver remains with the club after serving his suspension for workplace misconduct, the company said on Friday.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA this week for one year and fined $10 million after an independent investigation determined he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inequitable conduct toward female employees.

Boxing-Eubank Jr says Benn fight 'worth it' despite concerns over shedding weight

British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. said he is concerned about having to drop down to 157 pounds (71.2 kg) for his clash against Conor Benn, but added the risks were "worth it" for the opportunity to compete in the highly anticipated bout. Eubank Jr. and Benn are scheduled to face off at London's O2 Arena on Oct. 8, three decades after their famous fathers fought each other.

Soccer-Iran's World Cup countdown begins with coach Queiroz at helm

Iran are racing against time to be ready for the World Cup finals, but returning coach Carlos Queiroz is confident upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal can help prepare his team for November's tournament in Qatar. After months of speculation, Queiroz was named last week to replace Croatia's Dragan Skocic at the helm but the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach has only a little over two months to fine tune the squad.

Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday. Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

Former England soccer captain Beckham queues to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Former England soccer captain David Beckham queued for more than 13 hours alongside thousands of other mourners to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London on Friday. The 47-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, said he had joined the queue at 2.15 a.m. (0115 GMT).

Tennis-Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime in first match as world No.1

U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed to defeat on his debut as world number one, losing 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup Finals group-stage clash on Friday. The 19-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest player to top the ATP rankings when he claimed the title at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, joined Sergi Bruguera's squad on Tuesday and did not play in their opening 3-0 victory over Serbia.

MLB roundup: Rays' all-Latin lineup blasts Blue Jays

Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays featured an all-Latin lineup while shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a five-game series. Isaac Paredes added a solo home run and had two RBIs for the Rays, who had lost five of their previous six games. Manuel Margot contributed a three-run double in a six-run ninth on Roberto Clemente Day.

