Virat Kohli, Nikhat Zareen wishes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72

India's star batter Virat Kohli and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen took to social media on Saturday and extending wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat. Praying for a healthy life, star India batter Virat Kohli extended birthday wishes to PM Modi.

"Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister #narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health," Kohli said on the Koo App. "Birthday greetings to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. My best wishes for your good health and success @narendramodi @PMOIndia @narendramodi_in #HappyBirthdayModiji," former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nikhat Zareen conveyed birthday wishes to PM Modi. "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to lead India to greater heights," Nikhat Zareen tweeted.

"Happy Birthday,@narendramodiji. Wishing you health and happiness. Lead us to greater heights," Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen tweeted. India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi and said that he is the "role model for every ordinary person."

"Happy Birthday Day to honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodiJi. May God give you good health and long life. You are the motivation of young India and the role model for every ordinary person," twitted Saina Nehwal. Olympic silver medallist Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu conveyed birthday wishes to PM Modi while wishing Prime Minister long and happy life.

"Birthday greetings to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. Wishing you long and healthy life in the service of the nation. #HappyBdayModiji #PrimeMinister," tweeted Mirabai Chanu. "Wishing our Hon. PM @narendramodi sir a very Happy Birthday. Always there to support and motivate athletes, our country is truly moving ahead in the right direction to becoming a sporting powerhouse. Extending my best wishes!" Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal tweeted. (ANI)

