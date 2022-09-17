Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday. Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle to wish PM Modi and tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness."'

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir conveyed birthday wishes to PM and said that he has "redefined the meaning of being an Indian for every Indian." "A very happy birthday to the man who has redefined the meaning of being an Indian for every Indian. May god bless Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji with a long & healthy life!" Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)