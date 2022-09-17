Mitchell Johnson feels it is good for India that Virat Kohli is back among runs again

By Vipul Kashyap Australian pace legend Mitchell Johnson said that it is good for Team India that star batter Virat Kohli is back among runs once again.

"It is good for India when their best player can make runs and keep the side confident. He is that player who changed the focus of the team when he took on the captaincy. The team will be happy that he is scoring runs," said Johnson to ANI on Saturday. Kohli showed heavy glimpses of his prime self during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, in which he also hit his much-anticipated 71st international century.

He hit 276 runs in the tournament at an average of 92.00. One century and two well-made fifties came out of Kohli's willow, with his best score being 122* against Afghanistan. Kohli finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament behind Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (281). Talking about India's chances in ICC T20 World Cup coming next month after a sub-par Asia Cup that saw them finish third in the Super Four stage, Johnson said that anything can happen in a World Cup event.

"When it comes to World Cup, you just enjoy the moment. You need to focus, they are all big games. Indians are used to playing big games because of IPL, playing in front of large crowds with a lot of pressure. I think all that stuff (Asia Cup performance) will be behind them," he added. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will start from October 16 and will go on till November 13.

On Australia's upcoming series with India starting from October 20, Johnson said, "They have to be looking at winning the series in tough conditions, will give them confidence heading into the World Cup. They should have a solid team and a settled team going into it. It will be a great series." The series, consisting of three T20Is, will start on October 20 and will go on till October 25.

Johnson said that it is nice to be back in India and playing Legends League Cricket. "It is my first time playing here. I spoke to Brett Lee as to what was his experience during last season. He said that he enjoyed it. There was something I was nervous about, playing cricket with past injuries, being a bit older. But I am looking forward to playing with the past players who have played with me and against me and just enjoy ourselves," he added.

The fast bowler remarked that Eden Gardens is one of his favourite cricket grounds. "I remember playing an ODI series. I got Gautam Gambhir out. The crowd went quiet. It was about 90,000 people. I have always had great experiences in Kolkata. Crowds have always been loud and supportive. They like watching good cricket," he added.

Tanmay Srivastava's blistering knock of 54 runs followed by Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 50 guided India Maharajas to a comfortable six-wicket win over World Giants in a special exhibition game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 here at the Eden Gardens on Friday. The inauguration match between India Maharajas and World Giants celebrated India's 75th year of independence. While India Maharajas comprised former Indian players, World Giants consisted of former foreign players.

Virender Sehwag's Gujarat Giants and Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will lock horns in the league opener in Kolkata on September 17. Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will also be part of the four-team league, led by Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan respectively. Johnson is a part of India Capitals.

Besides Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur are the other venues for the upcoming edition of Legends League Cricket, which will go on till October 8. (ANI)

