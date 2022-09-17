Left Menu

Americans Baxter, Zilg win in paddle boarding's London SUP Open

Paddle boarding involves participants standing on a board propelling themselves forward with a paddle - also known as stand-up paddling (SUP) - and has grown in popularity in recent years. The sport evolved from surfing in Hawaii in the 1960s with both sprinting and paddle surfing forming part of the APP's World Tour since 2012.

Americans Baxter, Zilg win in paddle boarding's London SUP Open
Paddle boarding's APP World Tour returned to London for the third time on Saturday as American Connor Baxter won the men's sprint race and compatriot April Zilg clinched the women's event. Competitors faced off in 250m sprints under sunny skies at the Docklands Sailing & Watersports Centre and world champion Baxter swept the heats to reach the final where he edged out Japanese Rai Taguchi to extend his overall lead.

Zilg held off Spain's Esperenza Barreras for her second straight victory while Caroline Kuntzel of Denmark came home third.

The sport evolved from surfing in Hawaii in the 1960s with both sprinting and paddle surfing forming part of the APP's World Tour since 2012. The APP World Tour is working with the International Surfing Federation to make paddle boarding an Olympic event following the sport's debut at the Pan American Games in Lima three years ago.

The London SUP Open concludes on Sunday with a 15.5km distance race down the River Thames before the athletes travel to Busan, South Korea next week for the third leg of the season.

