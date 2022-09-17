Left Menu

Soccer-AC Milan spirit and quality make the difference, says Pioli

Champions AC Milan's spirit and quality will ensure they do not miss key forward Rafael Leao too much in the home Serie A match against league leaders Napoli, manager Stefano Pioli said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:20 IST
Soccer-AC Milan spirit and quality make the difference, says Pioli

Champions AC Milan's spirit and quality will ensure they do not miss key forward Rafael Leao too much in the home Serie A match against league leaders Napoli, manager Stefano Pioli said on Saturday. Leao, who has scored three goals and made three assists in six Serie A appearances this season, will sit out the game on Sunday after being handed a one-match ban.

The Portuguese international was sent off during Milan's 2-1 win at Sampdoria last Sunday following a second yellow card for a scissor-kick which connected with the head of rival defender Alex Ferrari. "Leao? It does not matter who will be absent tomorrow, but spirit and quality," Pioli told reporters.

"We are ready and prepared to send to the pitch the best possible formation." The match represents a golden opportunity for Milan to knock Napoli off the top the table as they sit third in the standings, level on points with the leaders.

"It is a Scudetto clash, because the campaign will be so balanced that having three points or not will make the difference," Pioli added. "We're two similar teams, who manoeuvre, go in depth, try not to be passive in the defensive phase... we will see tomorrow who will do better and who will do worse."

He praised Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti for giving all his teams a clear identity. "He is very capable, very good. He is a top coach when it comes to improving players," Pioli said.

Pioli also said the support of the fans at San Siro will lift Milan who are unbeaten at home this season. "The enthusiasm of the supporters is at the highest level and we get a lot of energy from them, which is what we need to play our soccer," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022