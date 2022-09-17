Left Menu

Soccer-Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured

Youssoufa Moukoko's powerful header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over local rivals Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday to send them top of the Bundesliga.

Reuters | Dortmund | Updated: 17-09-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:04 IST
Soccer-Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured
Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko (Photo/ Bundesliga Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Youssoufa Moukoko's powerful header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over local rivals Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday to send them top of the Bundesliga. The 17-year-old headed in at the far post in the 79th minute to take Dortmund to the summit on 15 points.

There was bad news for the hosts, however, as their captain Marco Reus was carried off with what looked like a serious ankle injury. The Germany international, who was called up for the Nations League matches against Hungary against England this month, had turned his ankle in the 32nd minute.

Reus sat out Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning run after being injured in their final warmup game before their departure to Brazil. He also missed Euro 2016 due to injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022