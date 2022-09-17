Left Menu

Soccer-Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured

There was bad news for the hosts, however, as their captain Marco Reus was carried off with what looked like a serious ankle injury after a collision with Schalke's Florian Flick. The Germany international, who was called up for the Nations League matches against Hungary and England this month, turned his ankle and had to be treated on the pitch for several minutes before being taken off in the 32nd minute.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:05 IST
Soccer-Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured

Youssoufa Moukoko's powerful header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over local rivals Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday to send them top of the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old headed in at the far post in the 79th minute to take Dortmund to the summit on 15 points and become the youngest ever scorer in a Ruhr derby. There was bad news for the hosts, however, as their captain Marco Reus was carried off with what looked like a serious ankle injury after a collision with Schalke's Florian Flick.

The Germany international, who was called up for the Nations League matches against Hungary and England this month, turned his ankle and had to be treated on the pitch for several minutes before being taken off in the 32nd minute. Reus sat out Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning run after being injured in the final warm-up game before their departure to Brazil. He also missed Euro 2016 due to injury.

Dortmund were the better side throughout but hit a wall with Schalke's defence working hard. Schalke, however, offered little in terms of attack, and had to wait more than an hour for their first shot towards goal. Dortmund winger Donyell Malen was a constant source of trouble for Schalke and the hosts should have scored well before Moukoko drilled in his header from a Marius Wolf cross.

Jude Bellingham's first-half header was saved by Schalke keeper Alexander Schwolow, who also denied Wolf late in the first half. Dortmund wasted several more chances before Moukoko's entry in place of Anthony Modeste in the 64th changed the game, with the teenager finding the right gap in the box to rise and meet Wolf's cross for the winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022