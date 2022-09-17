Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia takes pole in Ducati grid lockout at Aragon GP

In-form Francesco Bagnaia set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout in Aragon Grand Prix qualifying in Alcaniz on Saturday as his title rivals Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo ended up on the second row. Italian Bagnaia, winner of the last four races, posted a time of 1:46.069 to snatch pole by 0.090 seconds from Ducati factory team mate Jack Miller and Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini completed the front row.

Cycling-Giro Lombardia organisers ask Ganna to move Hour record bid

RCS Sport, organisers of the Giro d'Italia, are asking for Filippo Ganna to find another date for his attempt at the Hour record as it is scheduled for the same day as their flagship one-day race, the Giro di Lombardia. Italian Ganna's Ineos Grenadiers team said on Friday that the time-trial world champion would make his bid for the record on Oct. 8 in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson

The LIV Golf Series is "here to stay", six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport. The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the threat, has made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Tennis-Djokovic says Federer set tone for excellence and led with poise

Novak Djokovic said Roger Federer set the tone for excellence, after the Swiss great announced he would retire from the sport he dominated following next week's Laver Cup in London. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues in the last few years meant that he would call time on his glittering career at the men's team event.

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.

Soccer-Iran's World Cup countdown begins with coach Queiroz at helm

Iran are racing against time to be ready for the World Cup finals, but returning coach Carlos Queiroz is confident upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal can help prepare his team for November's tournament in Qatar. After months of speculation, Queiroz was named last week to replace Croatia's Dragan Skocic at the helm but the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach has only a little over two months to fine tune the squad.

Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday. Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

Tennis-Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime in first match as world No.1

U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed to defeat on his debut as world number one, losing 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup Finals group-stage clash on Friday. The 19-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest player to top the ATP rankings when he claimed the title at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, joined Sergi Bruguera's squad on Tuesday and did not play in their opening 3-0 victory over Serbia.

Americans Baxter, Zilg win in paddle boarding's London SUP Open

Paddle boarding's APP World Tour returned to London for the third time on Saturday as American Connor Baxter won the men's sprint race and compatriot April Zilg clinched the women's event. Competitors faced off in 250m sprints under sunny skies at the Docklands Sailing & Watersports Centre and world champion Baxter swept the heats to reach the final where he edged out Japanese Rai Taguchi to extend his overall lead.

Soccer-Early Grealish, Haaland goals ease Man City to win at 10-man Wolves

Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday. Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City moved to the top of the table with 17 points from seven games, while Wolves are in 16th place having won only once this season.

