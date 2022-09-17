Left Menu

Tennis-Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup

Andy Murray said he was hoping for a "special" final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at next week's Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:39 IST
Tennis-Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup
Andy Murray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Andy Murray said he was hoping for a "special" final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at next week's Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues meant he would call time on his glittering career after the men's team event.

Murray and Federer will join fellow "Big Four" members Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic when they play on the same team for the first time at the Sept. 23-25 Laver Cup. "Maybe I (will) get the opportunity to share a court with him in doubles or something like that. That would be really special," Murray after he and Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles tie for Britain in the Davis Cup on Friday.

"I don't know how much he will be able to play. I haven't spoken to him about that." Murray lost the 2012 Wimbledon final to Federer before beating him to Olympic gold, while the pair also contested the Australian Open and U.S. Open finals.

"I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments, on the biggest stages in our sport," added Murray, who last played Federer competitively in 2015. "At the time I probably didn't appreciate it as much, but looking back, it's pretty amazing... It's a sad, sad day for the sport."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
3
S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022