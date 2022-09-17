My sister's death made me look at life differently: Shan Masood

There is a life beyond cricket and Shan Masood got a whole new perspective when he lost his beloved sister.

As he geared up to make his T20I debut against England, the lanky left-hander spoke about how he feels blessed to be wearing the Pakistan green and dosn't want to carry the baggage of pressure.

''I have learnt a lot with time and have grown as a person and player. They are more important things in life than cricket so I just feel blessed to be doing what I do,'' Shan said at a press conference in Karachi on Saturday when asked if he was feeling any pressure on his comeback.

He also briefly touched upon the death of his sister this year who was a special person and very close to him. ''My sister's passing away it made me look at things differently. I just feel now it is great to be getting a chance to play for your country or your favourite sport and earning from it but there is more to life than success and failure in cricket,'' he said.

The tall left hander has been recalled to the Pakistan T20 side and included included in the World Cup squad after being on the sidelines since early 2021.

Known as a specialist test opener, Shan's comeback to the T20 side as a middle order batsman has been the result of his brilliant form in all three formats this year including the Pakistan Super League, the Vitality Blast in England and the National T20 Championship.

He said that he would not be blaming anyone if he is not successful in the home series against England in the middle order. ''I just think you try to do your best when you get your opportunity and if you can't perform, only you are to be blamed. No one else. I will not blame anyone if I can't make a successful comeback. I can only do my best but result is not in my hands.'' He noted that even when he was dropped from the Pakistan side it was due to his own mistakes and shortcomings. ''As an athlete, you can never put blame on anyone for your failure. It is all about you.'' Shan said it was exciting to be playing a home series against the world's best T20 side and said he had learnt a lot as a player and person while playing in the English county season for Derbyshire. ''I played against and along side some very good players and our coach, Mickey Arthur was a big help for me and helped me understand how I can challenge myself.''

