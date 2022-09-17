Left Menu

World C'ships: Bajrang back in medal contention, to fight for bronze; Jaglan misses out

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:07 IST
World C'ships: Bajrang back in medal contention, to fight for bronze; Jaglan misses out
Bajrang Punia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia suffered a shock defeat in his quarterfinal bout but returned into medal contention as he entered the 65kg repechage round at World Championships here on Saturday.

Bajrang succumbed to a technical superiority (10-0) defeat at the hands of 23-year-old two-time cadet world champion Yianni Diakomihalis of the USA in the last eight round.

However, the two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who is searching for his fourth World Championships medal, became active again as he entered the repechage round after Diakomihalis reached the final.

Bajrang will take on the winner of the bout between Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia and Bulgaria's Vladimir Vladimirov Dubov in his first repechage bout on Sunday.

Earlier, Bajrang had defeated Cuba's Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier on points in the pre quarterfinals.

The reigning Asian Games gold medallist had been trailing 0-2 before he suffered a nasty cut on his head, for which the bout had to be paused for a few minutes.

However, Bajrang did well to hold on despite being heavily bandaged. He scored two takedowns and an activity point to take the bout 5-4.

Sagar Jaglan's quest for a bronze medal in 74kg ended as the 18-year-old lost to reigning Asian Champion Yones Aliakbar Emami of Iran 6-0.

The World under-20 bronze medallist had earlier defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mangolia 7-3 to move to the bronze medal bout.

He had entered the repechage on Friday after suffering a quarterfinal defeat to three-time world champion winner Kyle Dake of the USA.

In the 97kg event, Vicky lost his qualification round bout to Samuel Scherrer of Switzerland 2-2. He was out of medal contention along with Pankaj (61kg), who also made an opening round exit after going down to Assyl Aitakyn of Kazakhstan.

Indian wrestler have disappointed in this edition of the World Championships with only Vinesh Phogat winning a bronze medal so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
3
S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022