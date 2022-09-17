Left Menu

Mohammed Shami out of Australia T20 series due to COVID19, Umesh called back

Mohammed Shamis T20I comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for COVID 19 and will be out of the Australia series startingg in Mohali from September 20.Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:54 IST
Mohammed Shami out of Australia T20 series due to COVID19, Umesh called back
Mohammed Shami. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Mohammed Shami's T20I comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for COVID 19 and will be out of the Australia series startingg in Mohali from September 20.

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

''Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is nothing to worry as the symptoms are mild. But he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate but that is how life is,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source seemed hopeful that he would be fit for the next series against Australia.

''We are expecting Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There is 10 days before that series starts. So we are more than hopeful you can say,'' he said.

But 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of fairytale in this format as his county stint with MIddlesex was cut short by a quadriceps injury.

He had a terrific first leg of t 2022 IPL for KKR when he swung the ball at a great pace. For Middlesex, he had a terrific Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in 7 List A games including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul.

''Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play,'' the source said.

