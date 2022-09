Soccer-AS Roma defender Karsdorp to undergo knee surgery

AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp will have to undergo surgery after sustaining a torn meniscus, the Serie A club said on Saturday, with Italian media reporting the Dutchman could be out of action for 30-45 days. The 27-year-old, who has made four appearances in Serie A and one in the Europa League this season, picked up the injury during Thursday's 3-0 home win over HJK Helsinki in the group stage of the second-tier European club tournament.

"Medical examinations have confirmed that defender Rick Karsdorp has suffered a tear to the meniscus of his left knee," Roma said https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2022/9/medical-update-rick-karsdorp in a statement. Roma are 5th in the table on 13 points and host 2nd-placed Atalanta on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)