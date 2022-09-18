Left Menu

Soccer-Gladbach sink Leipzig 3-0 with Hofmann double

The visitors had a couple of chances through Andre Silva in the first half but it was Gladbach who were in control throughout. Hofmann, who is expected to be in Germany's World Cup squad and has also been called up for their upcoming Nations League matches, came close to a hat-trick after the break but his close-range effort was saved by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-09-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 00:06 IST
Soccer-Gladbach sink Leipzig 3-0 with Hofmann double
  • Country:
  • Germany

Borussia Moenchengladbach outclassed RB Leipzig 3-0 on Saturday with two goals from Germany international Jonas Hofmann helping sink their opponents deeper into crisis. It was a bitter afternoon for new Leipzig coach Marco Rose, who saw his side win in his first match in charge, against Borussia Dortmund last week, but then lose midweek in the Champions League to Real Madrid.

The defeat against his former club Gladbach cut Leipzig's attempted league comeback short. They are now in 12th place on eight points, seven off the top. Gladbach are sixth on 12. Rose had left Gladbach on bad terms in 2021 to take over Dortmund at the time, unexpectedly announcing his decision to leave at the end of the season in February, infuriating fans.

Gladbach midfielder Hofmann opened his account in the 11th minute to put the hosts in front and then doubled their lead when Marcus Thurman pounced on a mistake by Leipzig's David Raum, sprinted clear and then flicked a pass with the outside of his boot to Hofmann. The visitors had a couple of chances through Andre Silva in the first half but it was Gladbach who were in control throughout.

Hofmann, who is expected to be in Germany's World Cup squad and has also been called up for their upcoming Nations League matches, came close to a hat-trick after the break but his close-range effort was saved by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi. The Hungarian denied him in a one-on-one late in the game but earlier he was beaten when Ramy Bensebaini cleverly chipped the ball over him eight minutes after the restart with the Leipzig defence in tatters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
3
S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022