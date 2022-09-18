Left Menu

Soccer-Phillips out of England squad for Nations League due to shoulder injury - BBC

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 00:26 IST
Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will not be available for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany due to a shoulder injury, and may even be a doubt for the World Cup starting in November, the BBC reported.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries after transferring from Leeds United in the summer. He has only played for 14 minutes in total across three games for City. Phillips may need surgery, which could put his availability for the Qatar World Cup in doubt, the BBC said.

Representatives for Manchester City could not be reached for comment. The player has earned 23 caps for England since making his debut in 2020 and featured at the European Championships last year, where coach Gareth Southgate's team lost in the final to Italy in a penalty shootout.

England will play Italy in Milan on Sept. 23 before hosting Germany three days later, while their first game in the World Cup is on Nov. 21 against Iran.

