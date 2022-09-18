Left Menu

Rugby-Late Marx try earns Boks bonus-point win in Buenos Aires

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx scored a try in the final minute to secure a 36-20 bonus-point victory over Argentina at Estadio Libertadores de America in Buenos Aires on Saturday and keep the Springboks in the Rugby Championship title hunt.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 18-09-2022 02:53 IST
  • Argentina

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx scored a try in the final minute to secure a 36-20 bonus-point victory over Argentina at Estadio Libertadores de America in Buenos Aires on Saturday and keep the Springboks in the Rugby Championship title hunt. The Springboks climb to 14 points on the competition table, level with New Zealand. They host Argentina in their final clash in Durban next weekend while the All Blacks are at home to Australia.

The visitors' scores came via a penalty try, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, two for Marx and centre Damian de Allende as they dominated the first half with their power-game and led 22-6 at the break before being given a scare in the second period. Argentina roared back in the final 15 minutes and took the score to 22-20 before the Boks pulled away again. The home side were also awarded a penalty try to go with a score for centre Matias Moroni.

